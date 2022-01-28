Plans for luxury dog boarding kennel in Flintshire backed for approval

Plans to create luxury dog boarding kennels in a village near Mold have been backed for approval.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council in August last year for a small kennel building on land next to a house at Brookside, Nercwys.

The proposed building would hold a total of 12 kennels to be run as part of a business and would replace an existing stable block.

The scheme has been recommended for approval by a senior official from the local authority ahead of a meeting next week.

It comes despite 14 letters of objection being received from neighbours, who have raised concerns over noise and the impact on the nearby Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

In a report, the council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said: “The plans, which have been amended since initial submission, propose the erection of a detached 12 bay kennel building with internal exercise area, and associated office and toilet facility.

“Whilst concern has been raised with regard to the noise of barking dogs adversely impacting upon the tranquillity of the local area, it is considered that most people using the AONB would be for exercise and leisure purposes, and would be passing through the area, therefore any noise would be of a transient nature.

“The change of use and erection of the kennel building is considered to be an appropriate use in the open countryside.

“It has been demonstrated that subject to the recommendations of the noise assessment submitted in support of this application, that the proposal will not significantly adversely impact upon the living conditions of nearby residents or the AONB.

“The proposal is considered to be compliant with national guidance, the planning policies of the Flintshire unitary development plan and the supplementary planning guidance and it is recommended to grant conditional permission.”

Permission has been recommended subject to the kennels being insulated to reduce noise, with the number of dogs at the site limited to 12.

Councillors will decide on the application at a planning committee meeting being held on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).