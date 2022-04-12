Flintshire Jobs Fair – 50 local companies and organisations have so far signed up to take part

Businesses across Flintshire struggling to recruit are being encouraged to take part in a jobs fair later this month.

Demand for workers is continuing to increase but companies are being hampered by a shortage of candidates, research suggests.

The overall availability of workers in the UK continued to fall rapidly according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG.

Their latest survey of 400 recruitment agencies indicated that a shortage of candidates was restricting the ability of businesses to grow.

There is however some good news for local employers and job seekers alike, the annual Flintshire Jobs Fair will resume this spring after a three-year absence.

So far 50 local companies and organisations have signed up to take part in the jobs fair which takes place at Deeside Leisure Centre at the end of April.

Organised by Communities For Work Flintshire, Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales the free event takes place on Thursday, April 28 between 10am to 2pm.

Paul Murphy from Jobcentre Plus said: “It will be a great opportunity to promote your business and find potential employees. ”

“In previous years over 800 people have attended and the event was supported by numerous employers with over 500 vacancies available in a variety of sectors.”

“There will also be practical advice on hand including a CV checkpoint area and help to write application forms from Careers Wales. ”

Companies and organisations have signed up to take part:

KK Fine Foods

Ralawise

2 Sisters Food Group

Morrisons Manufacturing

Moneypenny

Newydd Catering & Cleaning

Aura Leisure

New Directions

McDonalds Broughton

Flintshire County Council Childrens Residential Services

Flintshire County Council Adult Social Services

Oscar Meyer

The Armed Forces

Gap Personnel

Enbarr Enterprises

Great Bear Logistics/Logistics People

Clwyd Alyn

Parallel Security

Flintshire County Council HR

Acorn Recruitment

Flintshire County Council Direct Payments

CER Education

Networld Sports

Group 4 Security

Arriva Buses

Tents & Events

Recruit 4 Staff

Rhino Products

Smart Solutions

Mencap

Action For Children

The Wallich

Adecco

Marie Curie

Compass Group

PSS Shared Lives

Pacey Cymru

Educate Group

North Wales Police

Carden Park

Castell Ventures

Clear Data

Mecure Chester Abbots Well Hotel

Careers Wales

Stamford Gate Hotel

Sealand Windows

Swift Temps

Communities For Work Plus

Randstad Recruitment

Home Instead

For more information contact Paul Murphy at Jobcentre Plus on 07748 881647 Paul.murphy6@dwp.gov.uk or Nia Parry/Janiene Davies at Communities For Work nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk Janiene.davies@flintshire. gov.uk.”

Are you a recruitment agency and employer looking fill vacancies?

