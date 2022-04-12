Flintshire Jobs Fair – 50 local companies and organisations have so far signed up to take part
Businesses across Flintshire struggling to recruit are being encouraged to take part in a jobs fair later this month.
Demand for workers is continuing to increase but companies are being hampered by a shortage of candidates, research suggests.
The overall availability of workers in the UK continued to fall rapidly according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG.
Their latest survey of 400 recruitment agencies indicated that a shortage of candidates was restricting the ability of businesses to grow.
There is however some good news for local employers and job seekers alike, the annual Flintshire Jobs Fair will resume this spring after a three-year absence.
So far 50 local companies and organisations have signed up to take part in the jobs fair which takes place at Deeside Leisure Centre at the end of April.
Organised by Communities For Work Flintshire, Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales the free event takes place on Thursday, April 28 between 10am to 2pm.
Paul Murphy from Jobcentre Plus said: “It will be a great opportunity to promote your business and find potential employees. ”
“In previous years over 800 people have attended and the event was supported by numerous employers with over 500 vacancies available in a variety of sectors.”
“There will also be practical advice on hand including a CV checkpoint area and help to write application forms from Careers Wales. ”
Companies and organisations have signed up to take part:
KK Fine Foods
Ralawise
2 Sisters Food Group
Morrisons Manufacturing
Moneypenny
Newydd Catering & Cleaning
Aura Leisure
New Directions
McDonalds Broughton
Flintshire County Council Childrens Residential Services
Flintshire County Council Adult Social Services
Oscar Meyer
The Armed Forces
Gap Personnel
Enbarr Enterprises
Great Bear Logistics/Logistics People
Clwyd Alyn
Parallel Security
Flintshire County Council HR
Acorn Recruitment
Flintshire County Council Direct Payments
CER Education
Networld Sports
Group 4 Security
Arriva Buses
Tents & Events
Recruit 4 Staff
Rhino Products
Smart Solutions
Mencap
Action For Children
The Wallich
Adecco
Marie Curie
Compass Group
PSS Shared Lives
Pacey Cymru
Educate Group
North Wales Police
Carden Park
Castell Ventures
Clear Data
Mecure Chester Abbots Well Hotel
Careers Wales
Stamford Gate Hotel
Sealand Windows
Swift Temps
Communities For Work Plus
Randstad Recruitment
Home Instead
For more information contact Paul Murphy at Jobcentre Plus on 07748 881647 Paul.murphy6@dwp.gov.uk or Nia Parry/Janiene Davies at Communities For Work nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk Janiene.davies@flintshire.
Are you a recruitment agency and employer looking fill vacancies?
Deeside.com offers cost-effective bespoke advertising packages for businesses of all sizes.
With over 150,00 monthly visitors to our website viewing 400,000 pages, we can help local companies recruit quickly and effectively.
Get in touch: ads@deeside.com
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com