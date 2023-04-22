Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 22nd Apr 2023

Flintshire glamping pods hailed as Wales’ top campsite

A luxury glamping pod site in Flintshire has been named the best campsite in Wales by Pitchup.com, the UK’s leading outdoor accommodation booking platform. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Acorn Holiday Luxury Glamping Pods in Dolphin, Holywell, is one of five sites to receive a perfect 10 out of 10 ratings. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To be eligible for the ‘review awards,’ sites must have a minimum of 20 reviews and are scored out of ten. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Acorn in Holywell, an adults-only site, features just four well-equipped camping pods with hot tubs and spectacular views, making it an ideal romantic getaway for couples. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In 2022, guests gave the site a perfect score of 10/10, making it not only the top-ranked site in Wales but also securing the ninth position among 2,396 sites throughout the UK listed on Pitchup.com over the past year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over two million holidaymakers booked stays at one of the 2,369 live UK sites listed on the platform in the past year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Top Ten In Wales  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Average Score Campsite County Region
10 Acorn Holiday Luxury Glamping Pods Flintshire North Wales
10 Cosmos Camping Carmarthenshire West Wales
10 Pant Y Rhedyn Conwy North Wales
10 Little Cwtch Camping Carmarthenshire West Wales
10 Caban Cefn Gwlad Penclippin Carmarthenshire West Wales
9.9 Pwllyn Farm Camping Powys Mid Wales
9.9 Maes Tywyn Campsite Isle of Anglesey North Wales
9.9 New Inn Denbighshire North Wales
9.9 Argoed Meadow Camping and Caravan Park Carmarthenshire West Wales
9.9 Black Mountain View Caravan Park Powys Mid Wales

More than 159,000 customer reviews in 2022 evaluated each site on aspects such as location, value for money, quality of accommodation, activities, and cleanliness. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In 2022, 70% of all UK sites listed on the platform received an overall score of 8/10 or higher, with 276 Welsh sites scoring an eight or above. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Acorn’s top ranking in Wales is attributed to its proximity to local shops, pubs, beaches, and cycle routes, as well as its peaceful setting. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The hospitable site owners are also described as “amazing.” Although the site lacks Wi-Fi, most guests view this as a bonus for an uninterrupted anniversary or birthday celebration. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Top five In North Wales  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Average Score Campsite County
10 Acorn Holiday Luxury Glamping Pods Flintshire
10 Pant Y Rhedyn Conwy
9.9 Maes Tywyn Campsite Isle of Anglesey
9.9 New Inn Denbighshire
9.9 Camp Stesion Gwynedd

Pitchup’s founder Dan Yates said “Wales is always a popular choice, and these genuine reviews help to show just why that is. Both North and West Wales are well-represented in the top ten for the country, and the number one site in Wales also made the overall UK top ten. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“By clearly showing the average customer rating from past guests on all listings, and pulling through detailed reviews, we make it easy for people to see at a glance what to expect on their stay.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

