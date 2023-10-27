Flintshire District Scouts donate items to the Star Box Appeal.

Flintshire District Scouts have rallied behind the Star Box Appeal, a charity initiative launched at The Shooting Star Cancer Support unit in Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The appeal, which began on 21st April 2023, has since seen the distribution of over 190 boxes filled with small luxury comforts for cancer patients.

Every patient attending the hospital on Monday, 24th April 2023, was greeted with one of these boxes, symbolising a heartfelt message of hope and solidarity.

The boxes serve as a gentle reminder for patients that they are not traversing their challenging journey alone.

Integral to the Flintshire Scouts' annual tradition is their participation in the 'Jamboree on the Trail', a global walk that witnesses scout members from across the world stepping out in unity on the same day.

Every year, the Flintshire Scouts dedicate their efforts to raise funds for a chosen charity. This year, in a unanimous decision, the scouts chose to back the Star Box Appeal.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Reflecting on the motivation behind this choice, Beaver Scout Leader, Nicola Robinson, commented on the district's recent encounters with the shadow of cancer. "As a district, we have unfortunately faced the ramifications of cancer over the past year. The loss of some pivotal Scout members and the treatment of others at the Shooting Star Unit pushed us towards supporting this cause. We believe that this is a heartfelt tribute, and our way of expressing gratitude for the unwavering support they've received."

Expressing gratitude for the scouts' generosity, Anne-Marie from the Star Box Appeal shed light on the vision behind the initiative. "Beginning chemotherapy can be an overwhelming experience. Despite preparations and advanced information, the feeling of losing control is common and daunting. We wanted to let patients know that countless individuals, either directly or indirectly, are rooting for their strength both physically and mentally."

Anne-Marie also shared a sentiment echoing amongst many patients: "It was like a hug in a box."

In collaboration with the Star Box Team, Flintshire District members Sue Lloyd and Nicola Robinson have coordinated efforts to gather donations.

Notably, a generous contribution of blankets was made by Dunelm Mill, which will be shared with patients at the Shooting Star Unit. On 19th October, these donations were officially presented at Penyffordd Scout Hut, with young scout members showcasing their collective support and appreciation.

If anyone would like to support the appeal, please email: starbox-wrexham@outlook.com

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

