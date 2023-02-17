Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th Feb 2023

Councillors in Flintshire asked to back a council tax rise of just under 5%

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Senior councillors in Flintshire are being asked to approve a council tax rise of just under 5% for the 2023/24 financial year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Flintshire County Council Cabinet is due to meet on Thursday, 23 February to discuss the proposals, which will then be presented to the full council later on the same day for a final decision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The local authority received an additional £19.5m of funding from the Welsh government, which has gone some way to bridge the £37m gap in the council’s budget. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, Flintshire County Council says it is still facing several financial pressures beyond its control, such as pay awards, temporary accommodation, and school transport costs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It is proposing an overall annual increase of 4.95%, which amounts to £71.75 per annum and brings the total to £1,521.33 on a Band D equivalent. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The authority said it had set a clear direction to keep any annual increase in council tax at 5% or less. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Council officials stated that the increase is necessary to meet additional contributions to the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Regional Coroners Service, and Regional Education Consortium GwE, as well as the rising costs of workforce and other expenses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Leader of the Council, Councillor Ian Roberts, said, “We have worked hard to ensure that we present a balanced budget and maintain council services.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are acutely aware of the financial pressures which all households are facing and have therefore kept the element of Council Tax relating to council service to 3.99%, when taking into account other levying bodies the overall level equates to 4.95%.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Inclusion, Resilient Communities including Social Value and Procurement, Councillor Paul Johnson, said, “Whilst the increased allocation from Welsh Government for 2023/24 is welcome, it does still present significant challenges to meet the additional responsibilities for workforce and other costs.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Despite these challenges, we have still been able to recommend a balanced budget position to council while keeping the annual Council Tax uplift as low as possible.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are a low-funded council that makes efficient use of our resources as regularly confirmed by our financial regulator Audit Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving following early morning crash in Holywell
  • North Wales Police warn of growing ‘sextortion’ threat to teenage boys
  • Deeside politician welcomes compensation scheme for British Steel pensioners

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving following early morning crash in Holywell

    News

    North Wales Police warn of growing ‘sextortion’ threat to teenage boys

    News

    Deeside politician welcomes compensation scheme for British Steel pensioners

    News

    North Wales Police warn of significant rise in quad bike thefts

    News

    From LED lighting to solar farms: Councillors set to review Flintshire Council’s Climate Change Strategy

    News

    GMB Union: 1,500 Wales ambulance workers to join mass strike on February 20

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn