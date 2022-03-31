Flintshire Council warning as scammers target £500 support for unpaid carers

Flintshire Council is urging residents who are unpaid carers to be alert for a new scam.

Within days of Welsh Government announcing that more than 57,000 unpaid carers across Wales are to receive a £500 support payment, some residents have reported being contacted by individuals impersonating council officers who have asked for confidential banking details in order to process the payment.

A council spokesperson said: “Flintshire County Council has received information reports of unpaid carers who have been contacted by someone claiming to be from their local council, they mentioned a £500 carer payment and then asked for the individual’s bank details.”

“Please be aware that this is a scam and should be ignored.”

No one should hand over their banking details or any other confidential information to anyone who telephones, emails or cold-calls them with such demands.

Almost 2,400 unpaid carers across Flintshire will receive a £500 payment in recognition of the pivotal role they have played during the pandemic.

The payment is part of a £29m investment in unpaid carers from the Welsh Government and recognises the financial and emotional hardship many have experienced.

Unpaid carers who are receiving Carer’s Allowance on March 31st this year will be eligible for the payment.

An unpaid carer is someone who cares for a partner, relative or friend who has an illness of disability. Carers Allowance is paid to people caring for at least 35 hours a week, who care for someone receiving certain benefits and who earn no more than £128 a week.

Across Wales there are an estimated 57,130 people in receipt of Carers Allowance in Wales, 2,359 of which are in the Flintshire area.

Unpaid carers will be able to submit their claim to local authorities later this year.

Further details on how and when to register for the payment will be available shortly the Welsh Government has said.