Flintshire Council launches High Street transformation pilot

Local businesses in Flintshire are set to benefit from a new support scheme designed to bolster the county's high streets.

The initiative, funded by over £1 million from the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund, aims to provide bespoke support to businesses in a concerted effort to revitalise town centres.

The Council's regeneration team, after a comprehensive tender process, has partnered with SaveTheHighstreet.org, a movement with a proven track record of supporting high street transformation since its inception in 2016.

This partnership marks the first collaboration between SaveTheHighstreet.org and a Welsh local authority, setting a precedent for future regeneration projects.

The pilot will run until April and will look to advise 15 businesses across 7 towns – Mold, Buckley, Flint, Holywell, Connah's Quay, Shotton and Queensferry.

Councillor David Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, said: "This is the first time SaveTheHighstreet has worked with a local authority in Wales and we are looking forward to seeing what they can bring to Flintshire.

"The pilot will enable us to work with 15 local businesses as a start, but I hope if the project is a success we can look at extending it to help even more. As a council we are committed to investing in our town centres for future generations."

Alex Schlagman, founding partner of SaveTheHighStreet.org, said: "We are excited by this opportunity to positively impact local businesses and high streets across Flintshire over the coming months.

"Building on our experience delivering dozens of successful support programmes in other parts of the UK, the whole team here is proud to be launching our first council-led partnership in Wales with Flintshire County Council."

Businesses located in the 7 town centres can find out more about the project at a launch event at Wednesday 22nd November 2023 at 5pm at Flint Mountain Hotel or by contacting regeneration@flintshire.gov.uk

