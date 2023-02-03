Flintshire County Council Chair takes on 125-mile Coastal Path challenge to raise funds for three worthy causes
Flintshire County Council Chair, Cllr Mared Eastwood, is set to take on a fundraising challenge in support of three organisations: Flintshire Foodbank, Nanny Biscuit, and The Fostering Network.
Cllr Eastwood will walk the 125-mile long Anglesey Coastal Path, hoping to complete the challenge before May 4th, 2023.
The councillor, who represents the Argoed and New Brighton ward said: “As Chair of Flintshire County Council this year, I am fundraising for Flintshire Foodbank, Nanny Biscuit and The Fostering Network. Flintshire Foodbank and Nanny Biscuit are both local to Flintshire, but The Fostering Network is a national charity, doing work which benefits children and young people throughout the UK.”
“As my fundraising challenge, I have decided to walk the Anglesey Coastal Path which, according to OS Maps, is 125 miles long.”
“It won’t be walked on consecutive days, but I hope to complete the challenge before 4 May 2023, when I hand my chain of office to the new Chair.”
“I also hope to have fine weather and see some fantastic views! I’ll be taking photos along the way, so that you may see how I’m getting on.”
“I think that all three organisations do work of great value.”
Flintshire Foodbank, a nationwide network supported by The Trussell Trust, has been providing three days of emergency food and support to local residents in crisis for the past 10 years.
Between April 2021 and March 2022, they helped 7,791 residents, including 3,412 children. With the rising cost of living, the support provided by Flintshire Foodbank is more critical than ever.
Nanny Biscuit is a local organisation that aims to regenerate community resilience and reduce the strain on public sector organisations.
Their goal is to promote good mental and physical health, reduce loneliness and isolation, and reduce the carbon footprint.
Flintshire County Council has a long-standing relationship with The Fostering Network, the UK’s leading fostering charity.
Flintshire foster carers are offered membership to The Fostering Network, which provides independent support, training, and recognition to carers and families.
Flintshire Fostering Service was the first Welsh Authority to introduce the Mockingbird family model, and now has three active constellations with a fourth planned for 2023.
Cllr Eastwood invites the public to support her challenge by sponsoring her and choosing a preferred organisation to donate to.
“All donations will be greatly appreciated.” Cllr Eastwood said.
To find out how to donate, click here.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News