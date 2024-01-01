Flintshire based rescue finds forever homes for XL Bullies ahead of new law introduction
North Clwyd Animal Rescue (NCAR) has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the past few months.
The Trelogan-based rescue announced a significant achievement amidst a challenging period: the successful rehoming of all XL Bully dogs in their care before new UK government regulations on the breed came into force.
The new rules, which came into force on December 31, now require XL bully dogs to be leashed and muzzled while in public.
Breeding, selling, or abandoning the dogs has also become illegal, with owners being urged to apply for a certificate of exemption for current pets before the January 31 deadline.
The restrictions come ahead of a looming ban on the dog breed. From February 1, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a certificate.
The dedicated staff at NCAR have worked tirelessly to ensure that those XL bully dogs in their care found their forever homes.
The rescue has expressed profound gratitude to those who shared their social media posts and to the families who opened their hearts and homes to these dogs.
Among the success stories are Buttercup, who found love with a doting couple; Enzo, who discovered his perfect partnership; Chipmunk, who settled with his ideal family; and Butch, who paired with his perfect match. In addition, four puppies have been placed in nurturing environments where they can grow and thrive.
However, alongside these joyful updates, NCAR shared the devastating news of Stitch, a beloved XL Bully.
Stitch came to the rescue in a dire state, suffering from severe skin problems and other health issues.
Despite the best efforts of the veterinary team, a recent operation revealed a rapidly growing, suspicious lump.
Faced with the severity of his condition and the pain and distress he endured, the team made the heart-wrenching decision to euthanise Stitch.
The loss of Stitch, described as a handsome and unforgettable dog, has deeply affected the NCAR team and supporters.
He passed away peacefully, surrounded by those who loved him, bringing an end to his suffering.
The past few months have been emotionally draining for NCAR and other animal rescues across the country ahead of the new legislation on XL bully dogs.
The organisation acknowledged the challenges they faced, from the emotional toll of caring for these animals to navigating the complexities of the government ban.
As 2024 begins, NCAR has extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported them during these difficult times.
They also expressed solidarity with other rescues that are still working to find homes for their XL dogs, offering hope that a happier future awaits these animals.
Posting on their Facebook page, Media Relations and Fundraising Manager at North Clwyd Animal Rescue, Nicky Owen said it’s been a “month from hell but wow wasn’t it worth it look at all those animals in homes!”
“Massive thanks to all our team for making it possible proud of NCAR right now! Feeling a little numb but worth it as we saved them all!” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News