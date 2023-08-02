Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Aug 2023

Flint’s free coffee mornings: Brewing community connections and combating loneliness

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In an effort to combat loneliness and foster community connections, Flint Town Council has launched a series of Community Coffee Mornings. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The gatherings are open to everyone, regardless of age, providing an opportunity to enjoy a brew, biscuit, and engaging conversation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The initiative is targeted at individuals who may feel isolated but is equally inviting to groups, families, young, and old. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The emphasis is on creating an inclusive space where community members can connect and build relationships. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Held at the Town Hall in Flint, the Community Coffee Mornings run every Thursday between 10am and 12pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Refreshments are provided free of charge, making it accessible to all who wish to attend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Town councillors encouraging residents to take advantage of this new initiative. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The free-of-charge events provide an essential platform for social interaction, which is vital in a time where many feel disconnected from their neighbours and local community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a world where social media often supersedes face-to-face interaction, initiatives like this remind us of the importance of personal connection. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flint’s Community Coffee Mornings may indeed be a simple idea, but they have the potential to make a profound impact on the lives of those who attend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Energy-from-waste operator Enfinium plans carbon capture at Deeside’s Parc Adfer
  • Unsure what to do after leaving school? Flintshire’s drop-in events may help
  • Sychdyn: Woman suffers ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ following collision

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Energy-from-waste operator Enfinium plans carbon capture at Deeside’s Parc Adfer

    News

    Unsure what to do after leaving school? Flintshire’s drop-in events may help

    News

    Sychdyn: Woman suffers ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ following collision

    News

    E-fit images of two men police want to speak to following an incident in Penyffordd

    News

    Asda becomes first supermarket in the UK to publish daily local fuel prices online

    News

    Frustrated Borderlands Line commuters can track late trains in real time thanks to new TfW map

    News

    Breastfeeding breakthrough: Flintshire mum’s heartfelt praise for Wrexham hospital’s life-changing team

    News

    DVLA introduces new online account service for motorists

    News

    Updated: Serious collision closes A5119 in Sychdyn: Police advise drivers to use alternative routes

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn