Flint Town United’s first game of season chosen for live TV broadcast by S4C

Flint Town United’s first game of the season away against newcomers Pontypridd United will kick off Sgorio’s live JD Cymru Premier television coverage.

The Silkmen’s clash against the Dragons on Saturday, August 13 is one of six fixtures throughout August and September that have been selected for live coverage by the league’s official broadcast partner S4C.

Ahead of the season opener, Flint will take on Skelmersdale United in their final pre-season match on Saturday.

The game will be played at the Community Ground, Bobby Langton Way, Burscough.

Flint manager Lee Fowler said: “Tomorrow see us play our last game of pre-season.”

He said pre-season “hasn’t been ideal, as we’ve had to juggle lots of different factors such as quality of pitches, trying to get games at short notice, being late in recruitment, and not always having sufficient quality of players available.”

“So, with all that, the results have not ever been at the forefront of our mind, as we tried to chase performance and install good habits.”

“With the addition of Jay Owen and players coming back off holiday and other new recruits, things are definitely looking up, and we have enjoyed better quality training sessions, and both the intensity and morale of the group has grown, which is great to see as a manager.”

“So after all the sleepless nights, and the endless phone calls, things are coming together. We are by no means the finished article yet, but we know we are now on an upward trajectory”.

Fowler has also arranged an informal ‘meet and greet session’ with his staff and players and supporters in the Flint Social Club following the match o Saturday.

They are expected to arrive back around 6pm to 6-30pm.

Pontypridd United v Flint – 13/08/22 – 5:45pm (S4C+Digital)

[Main Image:FAW]