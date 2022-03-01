Flint Town Hall is set to host Wedding Fair this Sunday

A wedding fair in Flint this coming weekend is set to give brides-to-be and their families inspirational ideas for their wedding day.

Taking place on Sunday, March 6, the event is being hosted at Flint Town Hall between 11am and 3pm.

Town Clerk, Lesley Wood, said: “We will have wedding businesses, inside and out.”

“We hope to welcome many couples who are planning their special day”

“We have local businesses attending, such as Bridal Dresses, Cars, Beauty, Photographer, DJ, Caterer, Mobile Bar, Balloons, Wedding Decor, Flowers and Cakes.”

“All guests will be offered a complimentary glass of prosecco.”

Lesley said: “Flint Town Hall is now an approved premises for wedding ceremonies, vow renewals or baby naming ceremonies.”

“Our Town Hal which has recently been refurbished is a beautiful historic building and we hope to welcome the community to use our facilities.”