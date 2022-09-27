Flint students attend outdoor activity centre to complete examination assessments

A group of GCSE PE students were excited to complete practical assessments in their chosen sport at a renowned outdoor centre.

Seventeen year 11 students from Flint High School who had chosen either kayaking or rock climbing as part of their course attended a 5 day trip to Glan-llyn to be formally assessed in their sport.

The assessments make up part of the practical element of the GCSE course and as such play a major role in the students’ GCSEs. In addition to their chosen assessment activities, in the evenings the students also had the chance to enjoy ten pin bowling, swimming and football within the excellent facilities at the Centre.

Dan Evans, head of year 9 and PE teacher, said: “This trip is something we implement for every GCSE group as it provides students opportunities to participate and excel in sports that they may otherwise not have access to. It is non-compulsory and so is only attended by students who choose to be assessed in either of these sports.

“It was a pleasure to take this group as they proved to be an exemplary representation of the school and worked incredibly hard.”

