Flint: Police appeal for man injured in slashing incident to come forward

Police have launched an appeal for a man who was discovered with slash wounds and a head injury in Flint to come forward.

Officers have said the victim was discovered in an alley following the incident which took place on Friday 27th or Saturday 28th January.

In a statement, police have said: “We are appealing for witnesses and for the victim to come forward after a male was found wounded in an alley with a head injury and a slash wound from his mid hip to his groin.”

“The incident occurred on either Friday 27th or Saturday 28th January between 8pm and 10pm between Church Street and Feather Street in Flint.”

“The male victim is described as being 5′ 11″, white with stubbly, mousey brown hair and wearing dark jeans, a jumper and trainers.”

“We are urging the victim to come forward.”

“If you witnessed this incident or have any other information that can assist us with our enquiries, please contact us using LiveChat or 101, quoting reference 22000089904.”