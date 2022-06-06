Flint High School history students enjoy packed three day half term trip to London

Almost fifty Flint High students travelled to London to explore the sights during a half term trip organised by the humanities department.

With a packed three day schedule, the year 8 history students’ trip began with a tour of the Tower of London, where they met ‘Beefeaters’, viewed the Crown Jewels, and learned about the history of the White Tower and its geographical location.

After walking over Tower Bridge, the students saw HMS Belfast, and took in the iconic sights including Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, Downing Street, and the Cenotaph.

On a dark tourism tour, the students had the opportunity to learn about Jack the Ripper’s murderous reign of terror by exploring the infamous Whitechapel area and its poverty and religious make up, ending with a visit to the Jack the Ripper museum.

The students went on to visit a jubilee flagged Mall, Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

To understand how London is protected against flooding, the students went to see the Thames Barrier where they got a close up view of the huge feat of engineering, and learned about climate change and future plans to combat flood risks.

Neil, the Barrier’s students’ guide, said afterwards that ‘the students had been excellent, and were a real credit to their school.’

Before heading home, the students went to Greenwich to explore the Cutty Sark, a 150 year old (and only surviving) extreme sea clipper.

Katrina Edwards, teacher of history, said: “The trip was really exciting for all involved. It was brilliant to get our young people back out experiencing what is on offer after such a long and traumatic couple of years due to the pandemic.”

“The trip gave them much geographic, historical, and religious knowledge but has also supported their personal and social growth through independence, problem solving and decision making – all things that being away from home encourages students to do. ”

“Their behaviour throughout the three days was exemplary, they were an absolute pleasure to take away.”