Flint Coastguard join huge emergency service response as person rescued from water near Runcorn Bridge

Volunteers from Flint Coastguard rescue team were called out on Friday night to assist in a huge emergency service response following reports of someone in the water near Runcorn Bridge.

The team were scrambled at 11pm to the incident which also saw the Caernarfon based Coastguard search and rescue helicopter called to the scene as well as a police helicopter.

The bridge was closed in both directions as a large number of emergency service vehicles descended on the area.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent five fire engines to the scene as well as a rope rescue unit to the incident.

The person was rescued from the ship canal and handed to waiting paramedics.

A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said, “the team was called upon to assist in a large multi agency incident near the Runcorn Bridge. ”

“The incident came to a safe conclusion and all assets stood down.”

[Picture posted on social media on Friday night showing a National Police Air Service helicopter and the powerful ‘Nightsun’ beam from the onboard searchlight illuminating the bridge and water below]

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five fire engines to the scene as well as a rope rescue unit.

A spokesperson said: “At 22:43 on Friday 20 May, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to assist emergency service partner agencies in the rescue of an individual in the water in the Manchester Ship Canal, near to the Silver Jubilee Bridge in Runcorn.”

“Five fire engines were in attendance at the scene; from Runcorn, Widnes, Penketh, Warrington and Lymm, as well as a rescue boat and rope rescue unit.”

“Crews used a rescue sled and specialist rope rescue equipment to help bring the person ashore and into the care of paramedics.”

[Main Photo: Geoff Wynne (2015) CC BY-SA 2.0]