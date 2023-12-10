Flint Coastguard assists with emergency helicopter exercise to test proposed new landing site for Ysbyty Glan Clwyd

A crucial step has been taken in the reinstatement of Coastguard Helicopter services for critical patient transfers to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

The development marks a significant milestone in enhancing emergency medical capabilities in the region.

On Saturday morning, an exercise took place on the community playing fields in Bodelwyddan, involving Coastguard teams from Flint, Rhyl, and Llandudno, and the Coastguard Helicopter based out of Caernarfon.

This event is the culmination of months of collaborative efforts and meticulous planning involving the local community, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, and Bodelwyddan Town Council.

In preparation for the helicopter's arrival, Coastguard teams were actively involved in securing the location.

A comprehensive Foreign Object Debris (FOD) check was conducted to ensure the safety and readiness of the site for the helicopter.

Such measures are crucial in establishing a safe and reliable environment for emergency operations.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Following the successful landing of the helicopter, an engaging session took place where local residents and town council members were given the opportunity to interact with the Coastguard teams.

They could ask questions and explore the helicopter, both inside and around it.

This provided a fantastic opportunity for the community to gain firsthand insights into the workings of the Coastguard service and the critical role it plays in emergency response.

Prior to the weather deteriorating, the field had been re-secured for the safe departure of the aircraft, showcasing the efficiency and preparedness of the teams involved.

Speaking about the exercise, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard highlighted the potential future use of the site: "Should approval for this location go ahead, the Coastguard helicopter will be able to utilise this site at any time, day or night."

This statement underscores the importance of the location in providing swift and effective medical transport services.

Furthermore, the spokesperson emphasised, "On each and every occasion, Coastguard teams will be on the ground to ensure the safe arrival and departure."

This reassures the community about the consistency and reliability of the safety measures being implemented.

