First veteran’s commissioner for Wales appointed by UK government

The first veteran’s commissioner for Wales has been appointed by the UK government.

The Office for Veterans Affairs and the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales has announced Colonel James Phillips (pictured top left) has been appointed to the role.

His appointment will “build on the success of counterpart roles in Scotland and Northern Ireland and will mean that all devolved nations have a Veterans’ Commissioner.” Welsh Secretary Simon Hart (pictured top right) said.

Colonel Phillips will be working to enhance the support for veterans in Wales, as well as scrutinising and advising on government policy for veterans.

The establishment of a Welsh Veterans Commissioner will ensure that the particular needs and contributions of veterans in Wales are represented.

The Veterans’ Commissioner will help direct veterans and their families to local support available in areas such as healthcare and mental health provision, housing and employment, as well as assisting charities and advocating for the veteran community in Wales.

Colonel Philips has just completed his own transition to civilian life after 33 years in the Army.

He has served in Germany, Cyprus, The Netherlands, Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Colonel Philips has commanded soldiers, sailors and air personnel and worked in NATO, MOD, Joint and Army Headquarters.

He is married and lives in Pembrokeshire with 4 children and a very boisterous Welsh Springer Spaniel.

The Veterans’ Commissioner for Wales, Colonel James Phillips said:

“As a veteran of more than thirty years’ service, I am very excited to be appointed as the first Veterans’ Commissioner for Wales.”

“The ex-forces community forms an important part of Welsh society and there is a long tradition of service and sacrifice.”

“I will utilise my experience and position to improve the lives of all veterans and their families.”

Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, and Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn said:

“Wales provides a wide range of support for veterans – from NHS Veterans Wales to our Armed Forces Liaison Officers – and we are committed to working with stakeholders to supporting all those who have served.”

“The Veterans’ Commissioner for Wales is a UK Government appointment. We look forward to working with Colonel James Phillips as part of our commitment to veterans across Wales.”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Social Justice and North Wales MS Mark Isherwood, said:

“We are delighted to see Colonel James Phillips appointed as Wales’ first Veterans Commissioner, a role we have been calling for since 2014.”

“I have no doubt that Colonel Phillips will use his experience of leaving the Army after 30-plus years serving our country, to help improve the lives of all veterans and their families as they go through such a challenging time in their lives.”

“This new role will help ensure that no veteran will be left without appropriate support, and we wish Colonel Phillips all the best in his new job and look forward to working with him.”

“It is vital that Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay work hand-in-hand with the commissioner as many of the services our Armed Forces community rely on are devolved to Wales.”