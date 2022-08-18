First students in Flintshire to sit exams since Covid set to find out grades

Sixth formers in Flintshire will pick up their A-level results today after becoming the first year group to sit exams since the pandemic.

Exams were cancelled for two years of the pandemic but returned this year

Grades are expected to be lower than they were under teacher-assessed results during the Pandemic.

In a letter to students Qualifications Wales has said: “This year we have returned to summer exams, with all students being assessed on the same basis. Your grade will be determined solely on the basis of your work.”

“Don’t worry if you don’t get your predicted grades. This happens very often. In 2019 only 21% of accepted applicants achieved or exceeded their predicted grades, but 86% of UK 18-year-olds applying to UCAS took up a HE place.”

“Universities understood what grades will look like overall this year and took this into account when making offers. It’s not meaningful to compare this year’s results to those in 2021, because there were different assessment arrangements.”

“In 2019, when exams last went ahead, around three quarters of UK 18-year-old applicants were placed at their first choice. Come results day this year, UCAS again expects most students will secure their place at their first choice.

The exam regulator said: “You have lots of choice for your next step, whether it’s an undergraduate degree or an apprenticeship. There are more 18-year-olds in the population this year and more applying to higher education too, but there are still lots of places in higher education and apprenticeships at top employers available.”

“Over 90 per cent of this year’s applicants are happy with the offers they’ve got. In fact, nearly 300,000 UK 18- year-olds are holding a firm offer, up 7,000 on last year and the highest on record – meaning more applicants are in a prime position to secure a preferred course than ever before.”

“If you don’t get your first or insurance choices, there will be lots of choice through Clearing with around 30,000 courses available across a broad range of universities and colleges as well as apprenticeships with employers. ”

The NSPCC’s Childline has said many have been in touch worried about how they performed in the exams.

Shaun Friel, Childline Director, said: “At Childline we know that results day and the period running up to it can be a really difficult time for children and young people. The pandemic has had a huge impact on their education and made this even more challenging.”

“The cancellation of GCSE and A-Level exams in 2020 and 2021, followed by a return to normality this academic year has resulted in a great deal of uncertainty with children having to cope with lots of change and disruption to their learning.”

“When exams were cancelled young people told us they were concerned that they may get lower grades than if they’d been able to sit their exams. Some also said they struggled to prepare and do the work they were being graded on due to having so much time out of school because of restrictions.”

“This year, we’ve heard from young people who shared concerns that the impact of the pandemic on their learning will hugely affect their results, with many worried about how they performed in the exams they sat. Many have concerns about their future and not getting into their chosen university. Others said that sitting exams for the first time has added to their anxiety.”

“If any young person is feeling apprehensive and worried about their results, I’d urge them to talk to someone about it.”

“And if they don’t get the results they need, there are options they can take and there are trusted adults that they can turn to for help and support. This could be a teacher, careers advisor, parent, carer or Childline.”

“Our counsellors are always here to talk to young people whether that be on the phone or online.”

“The conversation will be completely confidential, and no worry is ever too small. If it matters to a young person, it’s important to Childline.”

Advice For young people who may not achieved the results they wanted:

Ask a teacher, careers advisor or any adult you trust what they think and discuss your options and how you are feeling.

Remind yourself of what you did well in whether that be specific pieces of coursework, or other parts of your life.

Don’t compare yourself to your friends.

If you do not feel your grade reflects your ability speak to your school about making an appeal. This doesn’t always mean you’ll get a better grade but it can help if you think things would have been different had you sat the exam.

Look at other courses or training programmes and apprenticeships that you can do.

If you haven’t got a place at your chosen university, try not to worry as there is a chance you could get a place at another university through the clearing process.

Take a gap year and do something different like volunteering.

Look at different courses that you can do with the grades you have achieved.

For parents and carers:

Your child may find it hard to talk to you about their results so be patient and supportive until they feel ready to talk about how they feel.

Encourage your child to take their time to think about what they want to do next. There’s no need to rush into a decision straightaway.

Help them think about their choices by writing down a list of pros and cons for each of their options

If they are finding it hard to talk to you, let them know they can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice on 0800 1111 or www.childline.org.uk

