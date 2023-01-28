Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 28th Jan 2023

First Minister Mark Drakeford’s wife Clare has died, Welsh Government confirms

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Clare Drakeford, the wife of Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford, has died, the Welsh government said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Srageamnt said he was “deeply saddened by the news of the loss of Clare Drakeford.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The thoughts of my family are very much with Mark and his loved ones at this awful time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: “On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I send my deepest condolences to the Prif Weinidog after the sudden death of his wife Clare Drakeford.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I know how close Mark and Clare were and can only imagine the pain he must be feeling. My thoughts are with the whole family at this difficult time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark and Clare Drakeford were married in 1977 and have three children together. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Airbus confident in Broughton’s abilities to build new RAF helicopter as assembly line plans push ahead
  • MP welcomes Flintshire Climate Change Committee flooding inquiry
  • Two Flintshire reservoirs to be returned to nature


    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Airbus confident in Broughton’s abilities to build new RAF helicopter as assembly line plans push ahead

    News

    MP welcomes Flintshire Climate Change Committee flooding inquiry

    News

    Two Flintshire reservoirs to be returned to nature

    News

    North Wales MS pushes for new not-for-profit agency to cut costs for NHS on ‘eye-watering’ private fees

    News

    Holiday lodge plans for Northop Country Park backed for approval

    News

    Flintshire County Council urges young people to register to vote

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn