First Minister Mark Drakeford’s wife Clare has died, Welsh Government confirms
Clare Drakeford, the wife of Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford, has died, the Welsh government said.
A spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.”
“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”
Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Srageamnt said he was “deeply saddened by the news of the loss of Clare Drakeford.”
“The thoughts of my family are very much with Mark and his loved ones at this awful time.”
The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time.”
“On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing.”
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: “On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I send my deepest condolences to the Prif Weinidog after the sudden death of his wife Clare Drakeford.”
“I know how close Mark and Clare were and can only imagine the pain he must be feeling. My thoughts are with the whole family at this difficult time.”
I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford.
On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I send our deepest condolences to Mark and all the family.
They are all in our thoughts and prayers.
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 28, 2023
Mark and Clare Drakeford were married in 1977 and have three children together.
