First images and video released of proposed new Kop stand at Racecourse Stadium

Wrexham AFC say they are “delighted” to release the first images and a computer-generated fly-through of the exciting designs for the proposed Kop development.

Rob & Ryan “would encourage everyone to support the planning application when it is submitted” as they release fly-through vid and first pics of Kop – full info on link: https://t.co/se5KNELqNY pic.twitter.com/C6yHdOdbbn — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) June 15, 2022

In presenting these images and video, co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds said: “Back in February 2021, when we first became custodians of the Club, it was identified that reverting the Racecourse Ground to a four-sided stadium was a priority for us.

“The desire to achieve this objective has only been multiplied by the fact that the sold-out signs were a regular feature at the Racecourse Ground, and we want the Club to be accessible to everyone, so the increased capacity is key to achieving this.

“We would encourage everyone to support the planning application when it is submitted and would like to thank Wrexham Council, Welsh Government & Wrexham Glyndwr University (together the Gateway Partnership) who are fully committed to making the new Kop a reality.

“Finally, a big thank you to our design team, AFL Architects, Gardiner & Theobald, Ramboll, Savills and Royal Pilgrim.”

The new 5,500 capacity stand will include a hospitality lounge, office & retail space for the Club, along with facilities for the Wrexham AFC Community Trust to enhance their work further.

Of the capacity, 5,000 will be allocated for General Admission to meet the loyal demand of supporters and will be in the form of a seat with a rail immediately in front.

This will allow the Club to meet the all-seater criteria of UEFA’s Category 4 status, while allowing supporters to stand for Wrexham fixtures. An example of the seating will be installed in the car park at the Racecourse Ground for supporters to view during the next four weeks.

The balance of 500 seats will be of a corporate style with direct access from the hospitality lounge. Accessible seating will be available at elevated positions throughout the stand, improving accessibility and providing unparalleled views for fans with restricted mobility.

The external elevations have been designed to recognise Wrexham’s link with the coal mining industry, a theme that will be continued in the public realm areas around the Kop.

The matchday concourse area will become an exhibition space for events on non- matchdays, to address the current gap in the local market and generate more economic activity and profile to benefit the Town.

A statutory consultation period of one month will commence on July 1, 2022, and comments will be collated on the Club’s behalf at www.online-consultations.co.uk/wrexhamkopstand

During this consultation period, the Club intends to meet with as many organisations as possible who have an interest in the development including local resident organisations, local councillors, the Club’s Disabled Supporters Association, Level Playing Field, and our Safety Advisory Group.

Following the statutory consultation process, the intention is to submit a planning application to Wrexham County Borough Council for permission to deliver the new Kop Stand.

Funding for the Kop will come from both the Public and Private sectors, with the Club making a “significant contribution” towards the overall cost.

The club say public sector funding, that is being sought from the Levelling Up Fund Bid, will ensure the Racecourse Ground becomes The Stadium for the North, meeting the requirements of hosting international sporting events that are far beyond what the Club needs to compete in domestic competitions.

Information on supporting the independent ‘Stadium for the North’ campaign can be found here.