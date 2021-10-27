First-ever financial education textbook funded by Martin Lewis arrive in Welsh schools

Over 16,500 hard copies of the Welsh version of the Your Money Matters book were delivered for free to over 200 secondary and middle schools in September this year, as well as an accompanying online teacher’s guide and a PowerPoint version for use in lessons, which were all made available for free to support home learning

In Wales, the Government-funded Money and Pensions Service and Martin Lewis, each contributed £69,862.50 towards the cost of the textbooks, while the Money and Pensions Service also provided an additional £26,000 to fund the creation and translation of the digital teacher’s guide and PowerPoint.

The books are being delivered by education charity Young Money, which is part of charity Young Enterprise.

The books are based on the original English Your Money Matters textbook, which Martin funded solely with a donation of £325,000 to Young Money.

English secondary schools received 340,000 copies in 2018, while 15,450 copies have been delivered to schools in Northern Ireland, and 27,000 copies to 350 schools in Scotland.

MoneySavingExpert.com is the UK’s biggest consumer website, it is owned by Ewloe based MoneySupermarket.com, it’s founder Martin Lewis said: “The pandemic has shown the lack of personal financial resilience and preparedness of the UK as a whole.”

“Not all of that can be fixed by improving financial education, but a chunk of it can.”

“Of course, we need to educate people of all ages, yet young people are professionals at learning, so if you want to break the cycle of debt and bad decisions, they’re the best place to start.”