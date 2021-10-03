Firefighters rescue woman from blaze in Flintshire home

A Fire Officer is highlighting the importance of smoke alarms and appealing to residents to keep clothes and fabric well away from open fires or log burners after a woman had to be rescued from a fire in her Higher Kinnerton home.

Firefighters from Deeside were called to the property on Main Road, Higher Kinnerton just before 7pm this evening, Sunday 3rd October, after the occupant, a woman in her sixties, smelt smoke.

As she felt she was unable to leave the property safely, she received fire survival advice over the telephone from a control room operator, who advised her to stay in one room and gave reassurance and guidance until the arrival of fire crews.

Firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and were able to rescue the woman and her three dogs.

The woman received precautionary checks at the scene by paramedics, and was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

The fire is thought to have originated from clothing drying in front of the log burner in the downstairs of the property.

Dave Roberts from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“This incident once again highlights the importance of working smoke alarms, which can give an early warning signal and allow you to escape quickly and safely in the event of a fire. They can give you time to get out, stay out and call 999.

“I’d like to praise both the control room operator and the crews attending for their actions – the fire survival advice given to this lady undoubtedly helped keep her safe and calm until the arrival of firefighters, and the rescue performed by firefighters was swift and effective.

“The fire is thought to have originated in clothing drying in front of a log burner- always keep clothing and fabric well away from open fires, log burners and electric fires.

“We offer free safe and well checks for all residents – a member of the Service will give fire safety hints and tips, help you to formulate a fire escape plan and provide new alarms – all free of charge.

“To register for a free safe and well check, please call our Freephone number between 9am and 5pm on 0800 169 1234, email cfs@nwales-fireservice.org.uk or visit the website www.northwalesfire.gov.wales.”