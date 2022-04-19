Deeside.com > News

Fire crews from North Wales assisting with ‘serious fire’ in a Chester block of flats

Fire crews from North Wales have been assisting colleagues from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service with a “serious fire” at flat in Chester.

Firefighters were called to a fire at ‘a low rise premises’ on St Anne Street, Chester just after 3pm.

Two fire engines and an aerial appliance from Chester along with two fire engines from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

Chester Police said a number of roads have been closed, they Tweeted: “Firefighters from @CheshireFire are currently dealing with a serious fire at a flat near St Oswolds Way in Chester.”

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “A number of roads are closed as a result of the incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

“Firefighters are in attendance at a fire on the third floor of a low rise premises in Chester.”

“The fire involves the bedroom of a flat in the property and all persons are accounted for.”

“Four firefighters in breathing apparatus have extinguished the fire.”

“Covering jets are in place and crews are damping down the room of origin, using a large fan to ventilate the property.”

“Crews are checking the roof space of the neighbouring property as a precaution to determine if the fire has spread.”



