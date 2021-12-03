Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 3rd Dec 2021

Updated: Fri 3rd Dec

Fire crews attend Halfway House public house fire

Fire crews attended the Halfway House public house yesterday evening in Connah’s Quay.

Locally it has been reported the fire started due to an issue with a tumble drier on the first floor. Crews used breathing apparatus when entering the property, and used a ladder to gain access to the first floor.

North Wales Fire and Rescue have been approached for official details.

Top image: Bradley Williams shared this image of the fire overnight on social media.



