Festive Fun at Theatr Clwyd and William Aston Hall

This festive season there is something for everyone at Mold’s Theatr Clwyd and William Aston Hall in Wrexham.

Whether you are looking for some festive family cheer or a festive night out, both venues have you covered.

Christmas Tales With Granddad (9-11 Dec) is perfect for ages 3 plus and their families.

The show features a feast of festive stories, including a special pair of Christmas pants, the mystery of the snowflake necklace and the mischievous shenanigans of the Tomten – a feisty Gnome, who loves the chance to swap gossip with woodland creatures, and who might just be the reason Granddad can’t find his favourite tree decoration. Creating a sense of the fireside in the theatre, Granddad will welcome imaginative input from the audience as he weaves his own brand of heart-warming storytelling and festive cheer.

It wouldn’t be the festive season without a Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto! Get ready to rock with Robin Hood (19 Nov-14 Jan) once again written by Wales’ Christian Patterson and directed by Artistic Director Tamara Harvey. Join them for the biggest rock, soul and pop songs, fabulous frocks, dazzling sets, and the anarchic panto puppets!

Music fans will not want to miss Gigs Clwyd (3 Dec) this festive season. Enjoy an evening of live music from some of Wales’ most exciting Welsh language musicians and groups, including Mared, Ani Glass and Sister Wives.

Richard Durrant (19 Dec) returns to Theatr Clwyd with his ever popular candlelit Christmas Concert. With Amy Kakoura (vocals), Brian Gulland (bassoon, crumhorns), Django Durrant (percussion) and Felix Durrant (Bass) this musical celebration is packed full of midwinter magic.

For a rip-roaring evening of laughter, you won’t want to miss Comedy Club December (4 Dec). Join Alex Boardman (8 Out of 10 Cats Writer), Lou Conran (BBC Radio 4), Tom Little (★★★★ Chortle) & Andrew Bird (Rhod Gilbert support) for some classic comedic capers.

Meanwhile, the festive fun continues at Wrexham’s, William Aston Hall.

Theatretrain’s pupils from Wrexham, Mold and Chester come together for a celebration of musical theatre with a Christmas twist in Theatretrain’s Christmas Showcase (10 Dec).

Wrexham Symphony Orchestra are William Aston Hall’s resident orchestra. Founded in 1969 by the late Bryn Williams, then senior lecturer of Music at Cartrefle Teacher Training College in Wrexham.

The Wrexham Symphony Orchestra has grown to over sixty players and regularly attracts professional guest conductors and outstanding soloists. Fans of Howard Blake’s The Snowman will not want to miss WSO performing songs from the show and festive carols. Don’t miss out on this festive treat on 11 December.

The Delta Academy of Dance & Performing Arts presents their rendition of the well-known classic, Beauty and The Beast.

Bye Bye Baby (22 Dec) is a jaw-dropping tribute to the musical phenomenon ‘Jersey Boys’ and the timeless, iconic music of ‘Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’. This Christmas-inspired show features the same incredible four part harmonies, and roof raising falsetto associated with one of the most successful groups of all time. Featuring Christmas favourites alongside some of Valli’s greatest hits. Bye Bye Baby will include festive classics like Let It Snow, Silent Night, White Christmas, O Holy Night, The Christmas Song, Have Yourself A Merry Christmas, PLUS Valli’s hits including Sherry, December ’63 (Oh What A Night), Grease, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Beggin’, Working My Way Back To You, and many more!

To book these and many more, visit Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101. For William Aston Hall, visit www.williamastonwrexham.com for more music, comedy and shows.

