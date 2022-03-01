Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Mar 2022

Updated: Tue 1st Mar

Farmers Union encourages consumers to celebrate St David’s Day with Wales’ finest produce

St David’s Day (1 March) is an opportunity to celebrate the finest Welsh produce on offer and the Farmers’ Union of Wales is encouraging consumers to choose sustainably produced PGI Welsh Beef and PGI Welsh Lamb.

Glyn Roberts

Helping to promote the positive story of food production in Wales at the annual St David’s Day reception in London, is FUW President Glyn Roberts. Speaking from Number 10 Downing Street, he said:

“PGI Welsh Beef and PGI Welsh Lamb have a fantastic story to tell and I’m proud to represent our farmers here in London today.

“Consumers who are ever more conscious of the carbon footprint of their food and the way it has been produced can rest assured that beef and lamb from Wales has been farmed with nature in mind. It is as nutritious and sustainable as it gets and I encourage everyone to opt for our Welsh produce first.”

Mr Roberts however was clear that farmers in Wales need the support of not just the Welsh but also the UK Government, if our sustainable food production methods are to continue for generations to come.

“Farming in Wales provides a solid foundation for our economy – producing food, providing employment, and playing an active role in looking after our environment. And we want to keep our farmers producing glorious food and continue in their role as custodians of the countryside for many years to come.

“What threatens that system are trade deals with countries that have very different production standards to ours which, if they are signed, would put our farmers on a back foot when it comes to being competitive. I therefore urge the UK Government again today to put our farming industry first, like other nations whom we are negotiating with are doing.”



