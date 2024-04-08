Family pay tribute to Chester man who died in a road traffic collision near Bala

The family of a man who sadly died in a road traffic collision on the A4212 near Bala on Saturday morning, 6th April have paid tribute to him.

The incident between a motorbike and a car occurred shortly after 11 am near Capel Celyn.

Neil Vaughan, 66, was born and raised in Chester.

Neil was the beloved Dad to Karis and Keenan; husband to Kiki, “Her lovely man“ and a cherished friend to many. He was passionate about music, adventure, and travel. Neil will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family wish to thank everyone for their kind messages and request their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

They are being supported by specialist officers, and the Coroner has been informed.

North Wales Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage from the A4212 around the time of the RTC to contact us via our live webchat online or on 101 quoting ref Q047692.