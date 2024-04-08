Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 8th Apr 2024

Family pay tribute to Chester man who died in a road traffic collision near Bala

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The family of a man who sadly died in a road traffic collision on the A4212 near Bala on Saturday morning, 6th April have paid tribute to him.

The incident between a motorbike and a car occurred shortly after 11 am near Capel Celyn.

Neil Vaughan, 66, was born and raised in Chester.

Neil was the beloved Dad to Karis and Keenan; husband to Kiki, “Her lovely man“ and a cherished friend to many. He was passionate about music, adventure, and travel. Neil will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family wish to thank everyone for their kind messages and request their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

They are being supported by specialist officers, and the Coroner has been informed.

North Wales Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage from the A4212 around the time of the RTC to contact us via our live webchat online or on 101 quoting ref Q047692.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Land Rover stolen from Flint set a blaze in Halkyn
  • Appeal for information on 63-year-old man missing in Chester
  • Medical school “will make huge difference to North Wales’, says local MS

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Land Rover stolen from Flint set a blaze in Halkyn

    News

    Appeal for information on 63-year-old man missing in Chester

    News

    Medical school “will make huge difference to North Wales’, says local MS

    News

    Bradford murder inquiry: Police seek man with Chester links

    News

    Council blocks flats plan next to Connah’s Quay pub for second time

    News

    Flood alert issued for North Wales coast to River Dee

    News

    Kickstart your fitness journey with Buckley Runners Couch to 5k

    News

    North Wales MS marks Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month with praise for charity

    News

    Prestigious prize attracting world’s best young singers to North Wales

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn