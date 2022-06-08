Family of murdered Jade Ward in Westminster today to push for parental responsibility law change

The family and friends of a Shotton mum who was murdered at the hands of her estranged husband are in Westminister today lobbying MP’s for a change of parental responsibility laws.

A campaign was started by the family of Jade Ward who was murdered in a brutal attack last August.

Russell Marsh killed Jade, 27, at a property in Shotton while their four young children we asleep.

Marsh was found guilty of Jade’s murder in April and jailed for a minimum of 25 years.

Under current law a person found guilty of murdering the other parent retains parental responsibility for a child.

It means killers have the right to be consulted on a range of decisions around a child’s life.

For Jade’s family, they must consult with their daughter’s murderer on where the children are educated, where they live and give consent to leave the country for a holiday for example.

A petition calling for a change in the law has been signed by nearly 120,000 people.

Jade’s Law would see a change so that the parental responsibility of a parent who kills the other parent is automatically suspended.

Alyn the Deeside MP Mark Tami said: “Imagine how traumatic it must be for Jade’s family to sit through regular family court hearings with the man who killed their daughter,” said Mark Tami MP.

“Every time they go on holiday or there’s a medical crisis with the children, effectively the father has the right to veto it.

“Currently the onus is on the family to prove why his parental responsibility should be revoked, whereas Jade’s Law calls for parental responsibility to be automatically suspended in circumstances such as these.

“This is only right, and I will support Jade’s family and friends every step of the way.”

Jade lived in Chevrons Road, Shotton, and many of her family and friends live nearby.

Last month Mr Tami met with Edwin Duggan, a law graduate who lives on the street and is helping Jade’s mum Karen Robinson with the campaign.

After their meeting, Mark has written to the Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab, calling on him to support Jade’s Law.

He has also booked a room in Westminster Hall to meet Jade’s family and friends in Parliament today (8th June.)

A member of the Shadow Justice Ministry will be in attendance to discuss ways of helping to push Jade’s Law forward.

Edwin said: “Mark understands what we’re trying to do and we’re looking forward to meeting him again in the House of Commons in June.”

“It’s not right that the onus should be to prove why the parent shouldn’t have responsibility.”

“Parental responsibility should be automatically suspended, with the onus on the perpetrator to prove why they should have parental responsibility.”