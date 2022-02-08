Face masks and covid passes set to be discussed as part of upcoming three weekly review

Face coverings and the use of covid passes will be discussed as part the upcoming three-weekly Welsh government review.

Wales was moved back to alert level zero in January after tighter measures were introduced at the end of 2021 in response to the omicron variant.

Under the alert level nightclubs have been able to reopen, along the removal of the rule of six in hospitality and the legal requirement to work from home.

However face masks are still required on public transport and in most indoor places, excluding restaurants, pubs, cafes, nightclubs.

Covid passes for large scale events and venues such as cinemas and theatres are still required under alert level zero.

This week will see Welsh government ministers meet to discuss any loosening or changes to the remaining measures as part of the first three weekly review of the year.

Ministers had been meeting on a weekly basis since before Christmas in response to the more transmissible omicron variant, before reverting back to the 21 day system in January.

At the weekly Welsh government press conference this afternoon, Health Minister Eluned Morgan was asked whether it was likely that the legal requirement to wear a mask would be removed or whether it is still “an important tool” in the fight against the virus.

Ms Morgan said face coverings and covid passes would be discussed when cabinet meet to discuss the latest 21 day review.

However she added that face masks “make people understand that covid is still very much alive” and circulating.

She said: “I think what’s important is that people understand that face coverings have made a major contribution, certainly to people being aware that covid is very much still alive in our communities.

“The cabinet will be making decisions this week and the first minister will be responding to the 21 day review, determining what we’ll be doing not just on face coverings, but also on covid passes and risk assessment and the need to self isolate. All of these things will be covered in the review.

“But it is clear that face coverings, I think, make people understand that covid is still very much alive and we need to of course make sure that we base our decisions on evidence.

“I would like to make it clear that the covid is very much still with us in our communities.