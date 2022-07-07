Extremely rare three-legged tortoise rescued from wildlife smugglers by Chester Zoo

The tortoise which has been named Hope was seized from illegal smugglers in Hong Kong, when it was discovered he was missing a leg.

Experts have fitted a unique set of modifications to help him get around, and now he will play a key role in vital conservation efforts to save this ultra rare species.

Ploughshare tortoises are one of the world’s rarest animals with fewer than 300 remaining in the wild!

He was rescued by customs officials from an illegal wildlife trader who was found with a suitcase concealing 57 live and endangered tortoises when travelling from the Comoro Islands off the coast of East Africa in 2019.

The illegal trafficker was subsequently jailed for two years, the heaviest penalty ever imposed under Hong Kong’s animal protection laws at the time.

Hope was immediately transferred into the care of conservationists at Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden Wild Animal Rescue Centre in Hong Kong, where he was found to be missing his front left leg, as well as claws on his hind left leg.

This could possibly be due to a birth defect or injuries picked up when very young.

Experts set about fitting three support rollers under his lower shell to help him to walk and balance.

Since his arrival at Chester Zoo, vets have made further modifications to the wheels to ensure his mobility support is perfectly optimised to help him get around his new surroundings.

The zoo says Hope will eventually join an important European conservation-breeding programme, which is playing a vital role in saving the critically endangered species from extinction.

Dr Gerardo Garcia, Curator of Lower Vertebrates and Invertebrates. said: “Ploughshare tortoises are exceptionally rare. It’s not just the world’s most threatened species of tortoise – it’s one of the most threatened animals on the planet!”