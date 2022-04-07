Ewloe: “Essential maintenance work” leaves homes without water

There are reports of homes in the Ewloe area without running water this morning.

Residents have been receiving text messages from Welsh Water about a burst main in the area.

Welsh Water has however said on its website the issue is due to “essential maintenance” and has warned residents to expect “intermittent issues” during the day.

A map on the water firm’s website shows an area stretching from Holywell Road in Ewloe to Manor Lane in Hawarden as being impacted by the issue.

Welsh water said:

“We’re aware that customers living in this area may have no water or low pressure at the moment due to essential maintenance being carried out by our teams.”

“Unfortunately this may cause intermittent issues throughout the day.”

“Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. ”