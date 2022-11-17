Ewloe-based house builder Anwyl cooks up support for Soul Kitchen

Ewloe-based Anwyl Homes has donated £1,000 to charity Soul Kitchen Chester which provides support for those who are homeless or in poverty.

The homebuilder has given £750 towards support packages of food, clothing and toiletries for individuals and families across Cheshire West.

A further £250 was donated by Anwyl to assist the charity in providing Christmas dinners for those in temporary accommodation over the festive period.

The £1,000 donation is one of several grants distributed by Anwyl from its ‘Love from Anwyl’ funding pot to help local not-for-profit organisations close to its development at Deva Green, Chester.

Soul Kitchen Chester provides food and support for people who are homeless or suffering from poverty, including a Saturday drop-in session in Boughton and weekly ‘Soul in a Bowl’ cookery classes.

Helen Anthony, Chair of Soul Kitchen Chester in Boughton, said: “We’re very grateful to Anwyl for this support. ”

“As well as providing warm food and drinks at our drop-in sessions, we host various activities and offer a listening ear to find out what people need to move forward with their lives.”

“We don’t have any paid staff and rely on the support of our dedicated team of volunteers to run activities, fundraise and help with administration.”

“We also work with partners across Cheshire to help people access a range of services including housing, mental health, addiction recovery, financial support, employment and legal assistance.”

Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Cheshire and North Wales, said: “The volunteers at Soul Kitchen Chester offer a vital service supporting people facing hardship across Chester and the surrounding areas.”

“Not only do they meet people’s practical needs by providing hot food, showers and care packages, they provide friendship and emotional support in a welcoming environment.”

“We are very proud to have been able to support them through our Love from Anwyl fund.”

For further information see: http://soulkitchenchester.org.uk.

