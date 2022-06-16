Deeside.com > News

Equipment seized from cannabis farms in Cheshire donated to veterans support hub in North Wales

Equipment seized from drug dealers across Cheshire has been donated to a community project which is supporting armed forces veterans.

Cheshire Constabulary has made use of growing equipment seized from cannabis farms to support the veteran support hub at Woody’s Lodge Ty Gwalia, which is based in Denbighshire.

Woody’s Lodge offers a range of support to veterans from the armed forces and all blue light services. There are now four hubs in the United Kingdom where such support is offered.

Materials donated from Cheshire Constabulary include nutrient products, plant pots and water dispensers, which will now be used to help with gardening projects at the lodge to grow produce such as tomatoes and strawberries.

Graham Evans, who is the Armed Forces Covenant Representative for the Constabulary, said: “I am grateful that the police has been able to donate the materials to Woody’s Lodge in Ty Gwalia in order to help veterans who need something to put their minds to after a difficult career in the forces.

“The idea behind this is to take materials from bad people who profited from ruining lives and give this equipment to good people to help rebuild theirs.”

Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “I’m delighted that we are able to support veterans by taking equipment from criminals and then giving it to people who can make proper use of it.

“Going forward we are hoping to support others in our local communities with materials taken from drug farms, and this work also acts as a reminder to those considering such crimes that we will target and catch you.”



