Enjoy an evening of musical delight with the Mayor of Mold’s charity concert

The Mayor of Mold, Councillor Haydn Jones, has announced an upcoming fundraising concert to be held on Friday, March 24th at 7:00 pm at Ysgol Bryn Coch in Mold. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All proceeds from the concert will go to the Mayor’s fundraising appeal, the ‘Save a Life, Make a Difference’ appeal, which supports the Mold Community Hospital League of Friends, Mold Alex Football Club, and North Wales Bowel Cancer Support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These causes are all close to the heart of Councillor Jones and have a significant impact on the local community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event’s headline act will be Côr Rhuthun, one of Wales’ most popular mixed choirs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The choir has performed extensively across Wales, Canada, Ireland, France, and Brittany, presenting a diverse range of classical and contemporary music through the Eisteddfod, radio, television, and recordings. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The choir’s musical director is Robat Arwyn, a highly respected singer, adjudicator, and radio presenter, who was awarded the Machynlleth Festival’s Gwobr Glyndŵr 2022 for his contribution to the cultural life of the nation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Also taking the stage will be mezzo-soprano Sioned Terry, who has performed on various platforms throughout the UK, including the Royal Albert Hall and the Millennium Centre in Cardiff. Bass-baritone Trystan Lewis will also be performing, having conducted many choirs all over Wales, across the UK, Canada, and North America. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tim Stuart, an experienced accompanist, will accompany the evening’s performers, and former headteacher Elwyn Roberts will serve as the evening’s host. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for the event are priced at £15 per person and can be purchased from the Mold Town Council office, located at 1st floor Earl Road, Mold, CH7 1AB, or from Siop Y Siswrn on New Street in Mold. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Jones expressed his delight at being able to bring the community together for an evening of entertainment while supporting vital local causes. “I’m thrilled to have such talented performers joining us for this special evening,” he said. “I hope the community will come out in force to enjoy the music and support our fundraising efforts.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The concert promises to be an evening of outstanding entertainment while supporting vital local causes. The community is encouraged to come together and show their support for the ‘Save a Life, Make a Difference’ appeal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For enquiries or further information, email: events@moldtowncouncil.org.uk

Latest News