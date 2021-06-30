Employment opportunities in the hospitality sector in Flintshire

Are you looking for work in the hospitality sector and need some help and advice?

Communities For Work Flintshire, Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales will be at Daniel Owen Square, Mold promoting a host of vacancies on Wednesday 7 July.

They will be on hand between 9:30am and 2:30pm, to offer information and advice on the many different roles on offer is this diverse sector of the economy.

“Hospitality offers many opportunities which can put you on the first rung of a promising career – either here in Flintshire, nationally or even internationally”

“Whether it be as a result of Covid-19 or some other reason, shortages of staff in various roles, particularly front-of-house staff and chefs, is, in some cases, forcing businesses to restrict their trading hours.”

“So, if you are ready to work in an interesting and varied sector of the economy, come and talk to the team on 7 July.” A spokesperson said.

For more information, contact janiene.davies@flintshire.gov. uk or nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk.