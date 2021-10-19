Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 19th Oct 2021

Updated: Tue 19th Oct

Deeside employers and employees invited to sign up for new online networking scheme

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Employers and employees across Deeside are being invited to sign up for a new online networking scheme, organised by Chwarae Teg.

‘EqualiTea’ aims to fill the socialising gap felt by many in a new hybrid working world – where those unplanned chats and random conversations often led to new ways of thinking, collaborations and inspirational ideas.

The first EqualiTea will take place across Friday the 29th of October, and anyone wanting to sign up can do so now at www.chwaraeteg.com/events/equalitea.

They will then be introduced via email to a fellow participant so they can arrange a convenient EqualiTea time!

The team at Chwarae Teg hope EqualiTea will pick up where the Coffee Club, organised so successfully by Kate Carr, took off.

Kate, said: “Connecting people so good stuff happens is my absolute passion so it’s absolutely brilliant to pass on the baton to Chwarae Teg, and get people talking over a cuppa.”

“More than ever, we need to be inclusive, connected and make sense of how we are all feeling.”

Sarah Rees, Development Partner at Chwarae Teg, said: “As many people continue to work from home, it got me thinking.”

“Where are the projects that are serendipitously sparked as you line the buffet queue, the person at a meeting who inspired you, that you catch on the way out of the room? ”

“I mentioned this in the online breakout room at a staff day, and everyone in my little room agreed.”

“We miss the time to simply chat and connect with new people. That’s simply what EqualiTea is all about.”

For any EqualiTea questions contact: fundraising@chwaraeteg.com



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Company behind John Summers building restoration bags two regional Rural Business Awards

News

Calls for Wales to follow England and ban essay mills

News

Police ask North Wales veterinary practices to review security measures following thefts in Cheshire

News

Police release CCTV image of woman they are keen to speak to after £7000 stolen from man in Chester

News

Latest survey says Welsh NHS seen to be doing good job on containing virus spread

News

Co-chairs to lead Commission in recommending constitutional reform options

News

Suspended prison sentence for Deeside man who attacked his dog, leaving the pet with multiple broken ribs

News

Buckley: Police offer “little bit of advice for any “wannabe joy riders”

News

Trading Standards warning over bogus HSBC “phishing email” sent to Flintshire resident

News





Read 345,870 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn