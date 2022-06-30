Emergency road closure to main route into Buckley due to burst water main

Welsh Water has confirmed there is a burst water main affecting supplies in the Buckley area.

The water main is in the middle of Liverpool Road and as a result, the road will have to be closed in order or repairs to be carried out.

A map published on the Welsh Water website shows a wide area of the town is affected by the burst water main.

In a statement, Flintshire Council has said: “Dwr Cymru Welsh Water have confirmed there is a water main burst in the middle of the carriageway on Liverpool Road, Buckley. ”

“This has disrupted the water supply to numerous properties, and as a result, an emergency road closure will have to be put in place.”

“We are liaising with contractors to ensure that reinstatement is completed ASAP once the repair has been made, and hopefully be in a position to reopen the road before this evening.”

Welsh Water has said: “We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.

Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We expect all supplies to be fully restored by early this afternoon.”