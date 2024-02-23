Electrifying live orchestra to perform at Chester Racecourse for Ibiza Classics evening

The sound of Ibiza in Symphony is coming to Chester Racecourse, with the electrifying live orchestra confirmed to play Ibiza Classics Evening on Friday 12 July.

A seamless blend of electronic beats, live instruments and soaring vocals, Ibiza in Symphony has been taking the UK by storm, bringing the biggest Ibiza anthems to life in a unique and unforgettable way.

Featuring a setlist that includes iconic tracks from Fatboy Slim, Robert Miles, Darude, Swedish House Mafia, Faithless, Chicane, ATB, and more, Ibiza in Symphony is guaranteed to have you singing, dancing, and reminiscing after the evening’s exciting card of racing.

Forming part of a Summer Music Weekend at the world’s oldest racecourse, the Ibiza Classics Evening is backed up on the Saturday (13 July) by Craig Charles taking to the decks for Soul Sunset Racing, playing an energetic DJ set dedicated to Funk and Soul music.

Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse, said:

“Our Ibiza Classics Evening is the ultimate start to a weekend, celebrating the very best in dance music with an immersive and atmospheric show after racing. We are so excited that Ibiza in Symphony will be joining us to really bring the Ibiza experience to life, taking our guests on a memorable journey through the history of the island’s music and culture.

“We’ve already seen strong demand to attend the Saturday of our Summer Music Weekend – featuring a live DJ set from Craig Charles at Soul Sunset Racing – and expect this to be another sought after and unmissable occasion.”

Tickets and hospitality for all Chester Racecourse fixtures, including Ibiza Classics Evening, are on sale now. Visit www.chester-races.com to book.

