Economy Minister wants to grow Welsh tourism in a way that supports Wales’ communities, land and people.

On World Tourism Day, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, says he wants to grow Welsh tourism in a way that supports Wales’ communities, land and people.

Monday 27 September marks World Tourism Day, a day focused on driving global awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value.

This year UNWTO (World Tourism Organisation) has designated World Tourism Day as a day to focus on Tourism for Inclusive Growth.

This is an opportunity to celebrate tourism’s unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind and look to the future.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:

Our ambition is to grow tourism for the good of Wales, a tourism that supports our communities and cares for our land and that is mutually beneficial to visitors and citizens. As a Government we are taking bold action to build a stronger, fairer, greener Welsh economy, careful balance and responsible tourism, working with local communities and destination partners will be at the core of growing tourism for the good of Wales.

The shared plan for the recovery of the visitor economy sets out how the challenges of the pandemic also present opportunities to tackle many of the long-standing barriers to the industry such as, seasonality, staff shortages and skills.

Visit Wales will soon be launching a new autumn and winter campaign.

The campaign aims to inspire visits for autumn, winter and into 2022 as well as establishing a new seasonal approach to campaigns, presenting Wales as year round destination with the goal of extending the tourism season and creating year round jobs and economic growth.

The campaign will focus on what makes Wales special during the quieter months of the year, from the stunning landscapes and the changing autumn colours to the range of unique experiences and activities on offer in our great outdoors and towns and cities.

Targeting the in-Wales market as well as new visitors to Wales from across the UK and re-connecting with visitors who may have visited over the summer and inspiring them to return and experience Wales at a different time of year.

The Economy Minister, said:

Many people have enjoyed parts of Wales this year they’ve never visited before. Wales is also a beautiful tourism destination in autumn and winter, and the campaign takes a fresh look at the seasons. It celebrates the memorable moments that happen because of the seasons, not despite them.

In order to help address challenges with recruitment in the sector, the Welsh Government hospitality recruitment campaign will also continue throughout the autumn.

The Economy Minister visited Zip World Tower earlier this year, newly opened for 2021, the team are now looking forward to a busy autumn, and are offering sustainable jobs for people who we want to work in tourism and hospitality.

