Eco-friendly pedal-powered trains set to transform Wrexham-Bidston line amid rolling stock shortage

As the Wrexham-Bidston rail line grapples with ongoing challenges, having been without passenger trains for the past three weeks due to a shortage of rolling stock, transport chiefs are now considering a new eco-friendly mode of transportation to address the issue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An innovative US company, PedalRails Inc, has now stepped in offering an unusual yet practical solution to the ongoing issues: pedal-powered trains. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Many Transport for Wales’ Class 175 trains have been taken out of service due to ongoing maintenance issues, which has left the rail network short of rolling stock. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Class 175s don’t operate on the Wrexham-Bidston line. The regular trains that typically service this line are now being used on routes in the more important south of Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This means rail passengers in Flintshire wanting to travel between Wrexham or the Wirral are having to endure an inconvenient and slow bus replacement service that takes twice as long as trains. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response to this, PedalRails Inc. has proposed their eco-friendly, pedal-powered trains as a temporary and entertaining alternative. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The company, known for their quirky sense of humour and inventive solutions, has previously introduced pedal-powered trains in small towns across America, much to the delight of locals and tourists alike. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These unique trains are designed for passengers to pedal their way along the tracks, providing a more interactive and environmentally friendly mode of transportation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We believe our pedal trains can provide a much-needed boost of fun and energy to the Wrexham-Bidston line,” said PedalRails Inc. CEO, Chuck McWheely. “Not only will passengers enjoy a more engaging journey, but they’ll also get a bit of exercise in the process. It’s a win-win situation.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposal has won backing from Deputy Minister for Roads, Rail, and Other Stuff, Gaz Rivers, who commented on the potential eco benefits for Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“While the concept of pedal-powered trains may seem unconventional, it aligns with our goal of promoting greener transportation options in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It could potentially help reduce our carbon footprint and encourage a healthier, more active lifestyle for our citizens.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Though some may question the practicality of pedal-powered trains for daily commuters, PedalRails Inc. is confident that their unique approach can alleviate some of the issues currently plaguing the line. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By offering a temporary alternative until trains return to service on the Wrexham-Bidston line, the company hopes to bring some light-hearted relief to frustrated passengers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News