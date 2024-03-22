Easter postbox topper stolen from outside Hawarden post office

An Easter decoration that adorned the top of a post box outside Hawarden Post Office has been stolen.

The handcrafted post box topper was created and donated by local resident, Pauline Scutt.

In an appeal on social media, Mark Rogers, the owner of Hawarden Post Office, said:

“It saddens me to report that someone or some people have stolen our wonderful Easter post box topper from outside Hawarden Post Office.

“Pauline Scutt, who gives up her own time and money to make these for the community, is also devastated to see that someone has done this.

“If anyone can remember seeing this topper from 6pm last night when walking past, please private message us as I try to investigate when this was done by going through our CCTV after we closed last night.

“Any help or information will be treated in confidence. Thank you, Mark.”