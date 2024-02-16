Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Feb 2024

Dump truck smashes through fence in Holywell School vandalism incident

A significant act of vandalism took place at Holywell High School earlier this week.

A dump truck, initially on site for general maintenance work on a footpath behind the school, was used in a reckless spree that saw it driven across the school’s field and through a fence connecting the school to The Strand and Nant Y Coed.

The police are calling on anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information, no matter how minor it might seem, to come forward.

PCSO James King from North Flintshire Police said: “We take incidents like this very seriously, and we are actively investigating the occurrence. ”

“If anyone witnessed anything suspicious or has any information regarding this incident, we urge you to come forward and contact us. ”

“Your cooperation could be crucial in identifying those responsible. ”

You can contact North Wales Police by clicking here. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

You can also report anonymously via CrimeStoppers ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

Online: crimestoppers-uk.org ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

By phone: 0800 555 111 ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

