Discover Loggerheads’ rich history and landscapes with ranger led guided walks

Keen walkers are being invited to put their best foot forward to explore a country park.

Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB countryside rangers are continuing a series of guided walks around Loggerheads County Park to help people explore the area and enjoy the benefits of the outdoors for their mental and physical well-being.

The park sits below the limestone cliffs of the Alyn Valley where the river enters steep wooded gorges, and open and secluded grasslands. Limestone influences all parts of the park shaping the look of the landscape and influencing plants that grow there.

Loggerheads also holds a rich heritage history with the rock in the area mined for lead during the 18th and 19th centuries.

The rangers team recently held a Winter Ranger Walk which guided a group around the current seasonal influence on the park giving people a chance to enjoy the benefits of being outdoors and learn about the area.

Countryside Ranger Imogen Hammond explained: “We recently welcomed members of the public for what we’re hoping to make a quarterly weekend seasonal walk round Loggerheads Country Park.

“We had a great turnout of 19 people and had a great discussion on winter plants, ongoing ash dieback works, habitat management works and the vital role of our team of volunteers!”

The next guided walk by the rangers at Loggerheads Country Park will be on Thursday March 28 from Loggerheads to Devil’s Gorge to lean about the legacy of lead mining in the area. The following month on Saturday April 20 there will be a guided springtime walk at the park.

For further information or to book onto a walk, contact imogen.hammond@denbighshire.gov.uk.

Councillor Win Mullen-James, Denbighshire Cabinet Lead Member for Local Development and Planning, said: “Getting outdoors is so important for boosting physical and mental health and I would encourage anyone to join these fantastic guided walks by the rangers to learn about the management and history of Loggerheads while enjoying the benefits being outdoors can bring to your own well-being.”

