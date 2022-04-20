Disabled man left with “significant injuries” while preventing thieves from stealing puppy

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted dog theft in Flintshire that left a disabled man with n“significant injuries.”

The incident happened at around 4pm on Sunday, 17 April adjacent to the Caerwys bowling green.

A 63-year-old disabled man was left with significant injuries as he tried to prevent a couple from stealing his Boxer puppy whilst walking it earlier this week.

Police have said the offending couple, a female in her 20s and a male in his 30s, attempted to pull the dog away from its owner, who was in his mobility scooter.

The man managed to hold onto the dog’s lead, but in the struggle he was pulled from his scooter onto the path and sustained facial and upper body injuries.

The attack stopped when some local youths intervened, resulting in the offenders running empty handed from the scene.

Investigating officer PC Ellie Evans from Mold Police station has described the offenders as both callous and cowardly and praised the timely intervention of the local youths in preventing any further injury to the local man.

She said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the couple suspected of this offence.

“The female is described as white, of medium build, about 5’8 with pink and black shoulder length hair. She wore a short-sleeved dark red t-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

“The man, also white, is described as of medium build, 5’10 with short black hair and a goatee beard. He appeared smartly dressed.

“I would also remind local people to remain vigilant at all times and report any suspicious behaviour to us immediately.”