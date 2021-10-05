Developers submit fresh plans for 84 houses near Mold after earlier proposals rejected

Developers have submitted fresh plans to build 84 houses in a small village in Flintshire after an earlier set of proposals was rejected.

Stewart Milne Homes was denied permission to create 92 properties on land in New Brighton, near Mold, in October 2020 because of concerns over a lack of open space and the potential impact on great crested newts.

The decision by councillors was later upheld on appeal by the Planning Inspectorate, who also highlighted a failure to provide a safe route to school for children.

It followed 184 letters of objection being submitted against the proposed scheme off New Brighton Road.

However, the company has now entered revised plans for a smaller number of homes in a bid to overcome the issues raised.

In a planning statement, agents acting on its behalf said: “The appeal was dismissed on open space grounds and to address this the revised scheme has reduced the overall number of homes proposed.

“This provides significantly more open space than is required by policy.

“With regard to the safe route to Sychdyn Primary School, the inspector’s points are noted.

“It is also important to note that in relation to the safe route to school matter, the inspector agreed with the council in that this was an issue that could easily be resolved.

“The applicant’s highways consultant has had positive discussions with the school transport officer at the council in relation to this matter and it appears that funding school transport from the site to Sychdyn Primary School would be supported in principle.”

The previous proposals attracted opposition because of the potential impact of the growth in population, including extra traffic and an increased risk of flooding.

The company said the most recent plans would provide road safety improvements, including a pedestrian crossing, whilst the floor level of the houses would be raised to prevent surface water flooding.

They also reaffirmed that 30 per cent of the properties would be classified as affordable housing for first time buyers and families.

A decision will be made on the latest application by Flintshire Council at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).