“Determined” Wrexham Glyndwr law student wins prestigious award

A determined Law student has been awarded a prestigious prize to recognise exceptional students about to embark on their final year of their undergraduate degrees. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Beata Choraza, a LLB Law student at Wrexham Glyndwr University (WGU), has won a Neuberger Prize, set up by Lincoln’s Inn to recognise students of proven excellence about to start the final year of their undergraduate Law degrees. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The prize is awarded annually to undergraduate students who are about to start their final year of a qualifying Law degree. It aims to integrate students with the Inn during the final year of their qualifying Law degree. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Being named a winner of the prize means that Beata will have the opportunity to attend a summer school at Lincoln’s Inn, be matched with a mentor for the third year of her degree, as well as receive a cash prize of £250 and free admission to the Inn. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Beata said being awarded a Neuberger Prize was “a huge honour”. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “I feel absolutely thrilled to have won this prestigious prize – it’s a huge honour. To win came as a complete surprise to me, I really wasn’t expecting it but I am so thankful. I’m particularly thankful to my lecturers, who put me forward for it. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’m now extremely excited for the opportunities winning this prize brings, including the summer school at the Inn where I will further develop my skills, the chance to have a mentor for the final year of my degree, that’s just amazing – as well as building up my network. I feel so fortunate for so many reasons. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Studying at WGU has been absolutely wonderful for me. The support you receive from your lecturers is out-of-this-world and their teaching methods are brilliant. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“On a personal note, I do feel very proud of what I’ve achieved. As a mother of two children, that studies and also works fulltime, I’m spinning a lot of plates at the same time and it can be really challenging but with the support of my lecturers, as well as my family, I’m able to do all of this and also succeed.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dylan Rhys Jones, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader of Law at WGU, added: “I am absolutely delighted for Beata and on behalf of all at WGU, I would like to congratulate her on being awarded the Neuberger Prize. It’s so richly deserved. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Beata is a truly excellent student – she is determined, dedicated and incredibly enthusiastic. This prize is a fantastic opportunity for her, that additional guidance and support will be invaluable for her – as she approaches and during her final year. Well done, Beata.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

