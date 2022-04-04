Derelict holiday chalets near Gwernaffield could be demolished to make way for new lodges

Derelict holiday chalets which have stood empty for several years could be demolished to make way for new lodges.

The three wooden buildings located off Tower Lane in Pant Y Buarth, near Gwernaffield, are said to have fallen into a poor state of repair.

Proposals now been put forward by applicant Tommy Wilson to knock them down and create four lodges in their place.

Agents acting on his behalf said the scheme would provide “high quality” accommodation in the area and help to boost the local economy.

In a statement submitted to Flintshire Council, they said: “The application seeks full planning permission for the demolition of three holiday units to be replaced by four new holiday units.

“Whilst the holiday cabins have not been used for several years, the existing use of the site is for holiday accommodation.

“The site is overgrown and partial wooded, however a large tree has fairly recently fallen and some trees and in poor condition.

“The proposal aims to provide high quality holiday accommodation replacing existing holiday accommodation which is in a state of poor repair and rejuvenating an existing site.

“The proposal will attract holiday makers which will help to stimulate the local economy’s amenities, public houses, shops/post office and golf course.”

A similar application was previously submitted in 2017 but permission was denied by planning officers because of the impact on badgers living at the site and surrounding trees.

However, the agents said the badgers had left the area, with further information provided on how trees will be protected.

Comments are being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

