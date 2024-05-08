Delyn MS encourages local organisations to make most of new Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund

Local organisations in Wales are set to receive a significant boost with the announcement of the Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund, backed by Hannah Blythyn, Member of the Senedd for Delyn.

The initiative, funded by the Welsh Labour Government, aims to promote and enhance the visibility of Welsh food and drink through local festivals and events.

Hannah Blythyn expressed her enthusiasm for the new funding, which is designed to support the vibrant food festival scene within her constituency and beyond.

She said: “I am pleased to see the Welsh Government providing support for food festivals, which often showcase the best of our community.”

“There are regular events across Delyn which would benefit from this fund – helping our local hospitality industry and providing a boost for the best in our area, from tourism to innovation.”

“We have an incredible variety of local produce across Flintshire, which is often showcased at markets and festivals. Having this support available through the fund will help organisations source more local food and drink for festivals and help raise awareness of events.”

The fund will enable local organisations to apply for up to £15,000 to support their events.

These funds are intended to help festivals source more local food and drink, enhancing the variety and quality of products offered to visitors and increasing the presence of Welsh products in retail and hospitality sectors.

This funding initiative aligns with the Welsh Government’s ‘Vision for the Food & Drink Industry,’ which focuses on adding value to the industry and boosting tourist engagement with Welsh culinary offerings.

Hannah Blythyn MS added: “For a number of years, I have been really happy to support Mold Food and Drink Festival and it was great to go along to the first ever Holywell Food and Drink festival over the bank holiday weekend.”

“This fund offers a new and welcome opportunity for festival organisers to potentially benefit from the Welsh Governments’ Food and Drink Festivals and Events fund in the future.”

The grant scheme will open for applications from May and will close on Friday 7th June 2024 for interested organisations who wish to participate and can demonstrate their project/event delivers on the defined scheme outcomes before the end of March 2025.

If you are interested in finding out more about the fund and how to apply, please contact Hannah Blythyn’s Office on 01352 753464 or email Hannah.blythyn@senedd.wales, or alternatively visit https://businesswales.gov.wales/foodanddrink/growing-your-business/food-tourism-and-culture