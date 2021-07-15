Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 15th Jul 2021

Delays on A494 following a three vehicle collision

Update: All lanes back open but delays remain on the westbound side.

Earlier report: One lane is blocked on the A494 in Deeside following a three vehicle collision.

The collision which is reported to involve two cars and a lorry has happened on the westbound side.

Latest traffic report states: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, a lorry and two cars involved on A494 Aston Road Southbound between A548 (Drome Corner) and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Congestion to Shotwick Turn Off. Lane one (of two) is blocked. Travel time is 20 minutes”



